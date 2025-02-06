Left Menu

Tragic Inferno: Sweden's Deadliest School Shooting Unfolds in Orebro

A gunman identified as Rickard Andersson killed 11 people, including himself, at a Swedish adult education center. The suspect's motives remain unclear, despite his possible connection as a student. Sweden is grappling with the aftermath and discusses tighter school security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 19:19 IST
Gunman

A horrific school shooting in Orebro, Sweden, left 11 people dead, including the gunman, Rickard Andersson. The incident, described by police as an 'inferno,' unfolded at the Risbergska adult education center, marking the country's deadliest mass shooting. Authorities believe Andersson, a 35-year-old unemployed recluse, acted alone.

Police discovered three rifles near the suspect's body and numerous empty bullet magazines. Although they arrived swiftly at the scene, Andersson redirected his gunfire toward them amid chaos and smoke caused by pyrotechnics. The police did not fire any shots and confirmed that Andersson took his own life.

As investigations continue, authorities have not determined a clear motive, and the suspect had no prior criminal record. The tragedy has prompted discussions on school security, and Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson called for political unity in response. The attack has shocked Sweden, already grappling with gun violence linked to gang crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

