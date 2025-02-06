Tragic Inferno: Sweden's Deadliest School Shooting Unfolds in Orebro

A horrific school shooting in Orebro, Sweden, left 11 people dead, including the gunman, Rickard Andersson. The incident, described by police as an 'inferno,' unfolded at the Risbergska adult education center, marking the country's deadliest mass shooting. Authorities believe Andersson, a 35-year-old unemployed recluse, acted alone.

Police discovered three rifles near the suspect's body and numerous empty bullet magazines. Although they arrived swiftly at the scene, Andersson redirected his gunfire toward them amid chaos and smoke caused by pyrotechnics. The police did not fire any shots and confirmed that Andersson took his own life.

As investigations continue, authorities have not determined a clear motive, and the suspect had no prior criminal record. The tragedy has prompted discussions on school security, and Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson called for political unity in response. The attack has shocked Sweden, already grappling with gun violence linked to gang crime.

