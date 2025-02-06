Security Cameras: The New Watchdog of Latur's HSC Exams
Latur school authorities are mandated to install CCTVs in classrooms for HSC exams, following a directive from a meeting chaired by Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge. Schools must submit daily recordings to officers. Key attendees at the meeting included ZP CEO Anmol Sagar and Secondary Education Officer Nagesh Mapari.
- Country:
- India
In a notable move to ensure transparency and fairness in the upcoming HSC exams, school authorities in Latur have been instructed to install CCTV cameras in all examination halls, an official confirmed on Thursday.
The directive emerged from a meeting led by Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge, which included influential figures like ZP CEO Anmol Sagar and Resident Deputy Collector Keshav Netke.
According to Secondary Education Officer Nagesh Mapari, schools are required to provide daily recordings of the exam sessions to the block education officers, reinforcing a stringent monitoring system ahead of the exams starting February 11.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AAP's middle class manifesto demands ending GST on essential items and higher education subsidy: Arvind Kejriwal.
AAP releases manifesto for middle class, raises 7 demands from Centre including those related to education, health, tax rebate, pension.
Educational Woes in PoGB: A Call for Reform
Rajnath Singh Champions Educational Revolution with 100 New Sainik Schools
Private Sector Partnerships Boost Education Through Donations of School Shoes and Stationery