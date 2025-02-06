Left Menu

Security Cameras: The New Watchdog of Latur's HSC Exams

Latur school authorities are mandated to install CCTVs in classrooms for HSC exams, following a directive from a meeting chaired by Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge. Schools must submit daily recordings to officers. Key attendees at the meeting included ZP CEO Anmol Sagar and Secondary Education Officer Nagesh Mapari.

  • Country:
  • India

In a notable move to ensure transparency and fairness in the upcoming HSC exams, school authorities in Latur have been instructed to install CCTV cameras in all examination halls, an official confirmed on Thursday.

The directive emerged from a meeting led by Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge, which included influential figures like ZP CEO Anmol Sagar and Resident Deputy Collector Keshav Netke.

According to Secondary Education Officer Nagesh Mapari, schools are required to provide daily recordings of the exam sessions to the block education officers, reinforcing a stringent monitoring system ahead of the exams starting February 11.

