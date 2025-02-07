Left Menu

Prayagraj Schools Shift to Online Classes Amid Maghi Purnima Preparations

In anticipation of a significant influx of devotees for Maghi Purnima, Prayagraj secondary schools are halting physical classes from February 7 to 12. Schools will continue online, as ongoing practical examinations require teachers' presence. Meanwhile, the Varanasi administration has also transitioned urban schools to online classes amid increased pilgrim activity.

Prayagraj | Updated: 07-02-2025 10:11 IST
Amid the preparations for Maghi Purnima, Prayagraj's secondary schools are pivoting to online classes from February 7 to 12 due to the anticipated swell in devotees.

The District Magistrate has ordered this shift to ease students' potential commuting difficulties, while teachers are to remain on-site for examinations.

Varanasi's schools have likewise moved online as the city sees an influx of pilgrims due to the Maha Kumbh, held 120 km away in Prayagraj.

