Prayagraj Schools Shift to Online Classes Amid Maghi Purnima Preparations

Amid the preparations for Maghi Purnima, Prayagraj's secondary schools are pivoting to online classes from February 7 to 12 due to the anticipated swell in devotees.

The District Magistrate has ordered this shift to ease students' potential commuting difficulties, while teachers are to remain on-site for examinations.

Varanasi's schools have likewise moved online as the city sees an influx of pilgrims due to the Maha Kumbh, held 120 km away in Prayagraj.

