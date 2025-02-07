Prayagraj Schools Shift to Online Classes Amid Maghi Purnima Preparations
In anticipation of a significant influx of devotees for Maghi Purnima, Prayagraj secondary schools are halting physical classes from February 7 to 12. Schools will continue online, as ongoing practical examinations require teachers' presence. Meanwhile, the Varanasi administration has also transitioned urban schools to online classes amid increased pilgrim activity.
Amid the preparations for Maghi Purnima, Prayagraj's secondary schools are pivoting to online classes from February 7 to 12 due to the anticipated swell in devotees.
The District Magistrate has ordered this shift to ease students' potential commuting difficulties, while teachers are to remain on-site for examinations.
Varanasi's schools have likewise moved online as the city sees an influx of pilgrims due to the Maha Kumbh, held 120 km away in Prayagraj.
