Left Menu

Symbiosis Skills University Pioneers Defence Education in Pune

Symbiosis Skills and Professional University has launched the School of Defence to address the rising need for skilled workforce in the defence sector. The university plans to introduce engineering programs, reinforcing Pune's position as a hub for defence manufacturing and technology, with significant collaboration from industry experts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 07-02-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 14:14 IST
Symbiosis Skills University Pioneers Defence Education in Pune
  • Country:
  • India

Symbiosis Skills and Professional University, located in Pune, Maharashtra, has inaugurated the School of Defence to meet the booming demand for skilled personnel in the defence sector.

The institution is set to offer engineering programs at both degree and diploma levels, aiming to produce industry-ready professionals for this fast-growing sector. Pune is increasingly recognized as a hub for defence manufacturing and technology, spurred by the Indian government's push towards privatization in this field. The university had the privilege of hosting distinguished guests such as Lt. Gen. Khandare, Principal Adviser at the Ministry of Defence, and Air Marshal Bhushan Gokhale (Retd.), who shared their perspectives on comprehensive national security and power.

Dr. Swati Mujumdar, Pro-Chancellor of the university, noted that a recent roundtable discussion with over 25 leading industry representatives revealed strong enthusiasm for partnering with the university. These collaborations aim to develop industry-aligned curricula and provide skills training for students, enhancing their readiness for industry challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
3
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
4
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025