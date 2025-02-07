Symbiosis Skills University Pioneers Defence Education in Pune

Symbiosis Skills and Professional University, located in Pune, Maharashtra, has inaugurated the School of Defence to meet the booming demand for skilled personnel in the defence sector.

The institution is set to offer engineering programs at both degree and diploma levels, aiming to produce industry-ready professionals for this fast-growing sector. Pune is increasingly recognized as a hub for defence manufacturing and technology, spurred by the Indian government's push towards privatization in this field. The university had the privilege of hosting distinguished guests such as Lt. Gen. Khandare, Principal Adviser at the Ministry of Defence, and Air Marshal Bhushan Gokhale (Retd.), who shared their perspectives on comprehensive national security and power.

Dr. Swati Mujumdar, Pro-Chancellor of the university, noted that a recent roundtable discussion with over 25 leading industry representatives revealed strong enthusiasm for partnering with the university. These collaborations aim to develop industry-aligned curricula and provide skills training for students, enhancing their readiness for industry challenges.

