Revamped Skill India Programme Aims to Transform Workforce by 2026

The Union Cabinet has greenlit the extension and overhaul of the Skill India Programme through 2026, planning an outlay of Rs 8,800 crore. This significant decision aims to strengthen the nation's workforce with advanced technological and industry-aligned training.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted that the revamped programme integrates three critical schemes: Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0 (PMKVY 4.0), Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (PM-NAPS), and Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS). The total budget includes Rs 6,000 crore allocated to PMKVY 4.0, Rs 1,942 crore for PM-NAPS, and Rs 858 crore for JSS.

These initiatives are tailored to boost job-oriented skills through on-the-job training and community-based learning, ensuring inclusive skill development across diverse demographics. The reforms address emerging technological trends with over 400 new courses, substantially easing participation with reduced compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)