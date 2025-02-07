Cabinet Approves Restructured Skill India Programme with Rs. 8,800 Crore Outlay till 2026

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved the continuation and restructuring of the Central Sector Scheme 'Skill India Programme (SIP)' until 2026, with an outlay of Rs. 8,800 crore covering the period from 2022-23 to 2025-26. This decision reinforces the government’s commitment to building a future-ready, skilled workforce by incorporating demand-driven, technology-enabled, and industry-aligned training across the nation.

Key Components of the Restructured Skill India Programme

The Skill India Programme integrates three major schemes under a unified framework:

Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0 (PMKVY 4.0) Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (PM-NAPS) Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS) Scheme

Together, these schemes aim to provide structured skill development, on-the-job training, and community-based learning, ensuring inclusive access to vocational education for both urban and rural populations, particularly marginalized communities. To date, over 2.27 crore beneficiaries have been impacted by the flagship initiatives of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE).

Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0 (PMKVY 4.0)

Key Features:

Target Group: Individuals aged 15-59 years.

Individuals aged 15-59 years. Training Modules: Includes Short-Term Training (STT), Special Projects (SP), and Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) for reskilling and upskilling.

Includes Short-Term Training (STT), Special Projects (SP), and Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) for reskilling and upskilling. Industry Integration: On-the-Job Training (OJT) is embedded in short-term courses, providing real-world exposure.

On-the-Job Training (OJT) is embedded in short-term courses, providing real-world exposure. Emerging Technologies: Introduction of 400+ new courses on AI, 5G, Cybersecurity, Green Hydrogen, Drone Technology, and other future skills.

Introduction of 400+ new courses on AI, 5G, Cybersecurity, Green Hydrogen, Drone Technology, and other future skills. Blended Learning: Flexible models with digital delivery, micro-credentials, and National Occupational Standards (NoS)-based courses ranging from 7.5 to 30 hours.

Infrastructure and Inclusivity:

Skill Hubs: Established in premier institutions like IITs, NITs, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), Kendriya Vidyalayas, and more.

Established in premier institutions like IITs, NITs, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), Kendriya Vidyalayas, and more. Regional Languages: Training materials, including 600+ trainee and trainer handbooks, are available in eight regional languages.

Training materials, including 600+ trainee and trainer handbooks, are available in eight regional languages. Quality Assurance: Development of a national pool of one lakh assessors and trainers to ensure standardized training.

International Mobility and Collaborations:

Global Recognition: Training for domain skills, joint certifications, language proficiency, and soft skills to enhance international job opportunities.

Training for domain skills, joint certifications, language proficiency, and soft skills to enhance international job opportunities. Government Collaborations: Partnerships with schemes like PM Vishwakarma (MSME), PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, National Green Hydrogen Mission, and others.

Administrative Reforms:

Demand Assessment Strategy: Realigned to better identify sectoral skill gaps.

Realigned to better identify sectoral skill gaps. Ease of Doing Business: Simplified processes to reduce compliance burdens and streamline participation.

Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (PM-NAPS)

Key Features:

Target Group: Individuals aged 14-35 years.

Individuals aged 14-35 years. Financial Support: The Central Government provides 25% of the stipend (up to Rs. 1,500 per month per apprentice) through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

The Central Government provides 25% of the stipend (up to Rs. 1,500 per month per apprentice) through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Industry Alignment: Apprenticeship opportunities in traditional manufacturing and emerging fields such as AI, robotics, blockchain, green energy, and Industry 4.0 technologies.

Inclusive Approach:

Focus on MSMEs: Encourages apprenticeship in Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, particularly in underserved regions like aspirational districts and the North-East.

Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS) Scheme

Key Features:

Target Group: Individuals aged 15-45 years, focusing on women, rural youth, and economically disadvantaged groups.

Individuals aged 15-45 years, focusing on women, rural youth, and economically disadvantaged groups. Community-Centric Training: Low-cost, doorstep training with flexible schedules to promote both self-employment and wage-based livelihoods.

Low-cost, doorstep training with flexible schedules to promote both self-employment and wage-based livelihoods. Social Empowerment: Beyond vocational skills, JSS fosters awareness on health, hygiene, financial literacy, gender equality, and education.

Integration with National Initiatives:

Government Schemes: Linked with PM JANMAN, Understanding of Lifelong Learning for All in Society (ULLAS), and other initiatives to promote inclusive skilling.

Certifications and Frameworks

National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF): All certifications under the Skill India Programme are aligned with NSQF.

All certifications under the Skill India Programme are aligned with NSQF. Integration with DigiLocker and National Credit Framework (NCrF): Ensures formal recognition of skills and smooth transitions into employment and higher education.

Impact and Future Prospects

The continuation of the Skill India Programme aims to reinforce the government's commitment to lifelong learning, recognizing the need for continuous upskilling and reskilling in a rapidly evolving employment landscape. By contributing to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) data, the initiative ensures that workforce development policies are aligned with current economic and industrial trends.

The Skill India Programme plays a pivotal role in equipping India’s workforce with the skills necessary to thrive in the global economy. By integrating industry-relevant training, emerging technologies, and international mobility initiatives, the program aims to create a highly skilled and competitive workforce. As a key driver of economic empowerment, the initiative contributes to employment generation, entrepreneurship, and productivity enhancement across sectors. The Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) remains steadfast in its mission to strengthen vocational education, expand apprenticeship opportunities, and foster lifelong learning, ensuring that India's workforce is future-ready and positioned as a global leader in skill-based employment.