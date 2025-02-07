Siddaramaiah Urges Modi to Halt UGC Draft, Preserve Federalism
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah appealed to PM Modi to halt the proposed UGC regulations, emphasizing the need for consultations with states and stakeholders. He criticized the draft for undermining state roles and threatening cooperative federalism, urging a revised approach to preserve educational excellence and autonomy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 23:28 IST
- India
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah implored Prime Minister Narendra Modi to suspend the proposed UGC regulations, advocating for comprehensive dialogue with states and academia to uphold cooperative federalism's core tenets.
Congress communications chief Jairam Ramesh highlighted widespread opposition to these "anti-federal" regulations, pressing the Union government to prioritize educational integrity over political aims.
Expressing deep reservations, Siddaramaiah condemned the draft's sidelining of state participation in academic governance, warning against encroachments on educational autonomy.
