Siddaramaiah Urges Modi to Halt UGC Draft, Preserve Federalism

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah implored Prime Minister Narendra Modi to suspend the proposed UGC regulations, advocating for comprehensive dialogue with states and academia to uphold cooperative federalism's core tenets.

Congress communications chief Jairam Ramesh highlighted widespread opposition to these "anti-federal" regulations, pressing the Union government to prioritize educational integrity over political aims.

Expressing deep reservations, Siddaramaiah condemned the draft's sidelining of state participation in academic governance, warning against encroachments on educational autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)