Goa Board Preps for Class 12 Exams

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has scheduled Class 12 exams from February 10 to March 1 across 20 centers in the state. All streams will be tested, and 17,718 regular candidates are expected. Students must arrive 45 minutes early, with seating details on the board's website.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 08-02-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 10:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is gearing up to conduct the Class 12 examinations, set to start on February 10 across 20 centers statewide.

The exams will encompass all streams—Arts, Commerce, Science, and Vocational—and will begin at 9.30 am, continuing until March 1.

The board advises the 17,718 candidates to check the seating arrangements on its website and arrive 45 minutes early to ensure smooth proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

