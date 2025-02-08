Goa Board Preps for Class 12 Exams

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is gearing up to conduct the Class 12 examinations, set to start on February 10 across 20 centers statewide.

The exams will encompass all streams—Arts, Commerce, Science, and Vocational—and will begin at 9.30 am, continuing until March 1.

The board advises the 17,718 candidates to check the seating arrangements on its website and arrive 45 minutes early to ensure smooth proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)