From Guns to School Bells: Education Transforms Naxal Stronghold Villages

Four villages in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, once a Naxal stronghold, are experiencing transformation due to the CRPF's initiative to set up primary schools. Known as 'CRPF Gurukul', these schools aim to educate and uplift local children, steering them away from Naxalite influences through improved educational opportunities and community development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sukma | Updated: 09-02-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 14:44 IST
  • India

In a region once plagued by conflict, education is bringing about a new dawn. Four villages in Sukma, Chhattisgarh, previously notorious for Naxal dominance, have witnessed a remarkable transformation. Thanks to the efforts of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), school bells now replace the echo of gunfire.

The CRPF, a central force engaged in anti-Maoist operations, has taken a groundbreaking step by establishing primary schools in these villages. Known as 'CRPF Gurukul', these schools aim to bring education directly to the people, steering them away from armed struggles and fostering growth and development.

This initiative is part of a wider strategy to secure these areas post-establishment of police camps last year. The CRPF's efforts are complemented by local infrastructural improvements, marking a significant shift toward peace and progress in these once troubled regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

