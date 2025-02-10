Modi Encourages Students to Prioritize Passion Over Pressure in 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with students nationwide in the eighth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha,' addressing various issues related to examinations and personal growth.

Modi urged students to distinguish between knowledge and exams, encouraging them to see tests as just one part of their educational journey.

He advised parents against comparing their children to others, emphasized good sleep and nutrition, and encouraged students to embrace passion, effective time management, and self-betterment without succumbing to exam pressure.

