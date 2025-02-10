Modi Encourages Students to Prioritize Passion Over Pressure in 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event, advised students to prioritize passion over examination pressure. He emphasized time management, good nutrition, and focusing on self-improvement rather than comparisons. Notable personalities shared insights, fostering a broader perspective on life and learning.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 12:02 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with students nationwide in the eighth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha,' addressing various issues related to examinations and personal growth.
Modi urged students to distinguish between knowledge and exams, encouraging them to see tests as just one part of their educational journey.
He advised parents against comparing their children to others, emphasized good sleep and nutrition, and encouraged students to embrace passion, effective time management, and self-betterment without succumbing to exam pressure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FEMA Leadership Challenges Amid Trump's Reform Agenda
Strategic Leadership Expansion Fuels STL's Global Growth Ambitions
Leadership Shakeup at Fuji Media Amid Scandal
Anurag Thakur Slams AAP and Congress: Delhi's Leadership Under Fire
Russia's Diplomatic Maneuvers: Navigating New Leadership in Syria