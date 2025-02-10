FIITJEE Under Scrutiny: Founder’s Accounts Frozen Amid Financial Probe

Noida Police have frozen Rs 11.11 crore from 12 bank accounts linked to Dinesh Goyal, the founder of FIITJEE Coaching Institute. The action, announced on Monday, comes amid a detailed investigation involving 172 current accounts tied to the organization's PAN card across multiple Indian states.

According to authorities, an FIR has been filed at the Knowledge Park police station under sections 318 (4) and 316 (2) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ashok Kumar, confirmed that both the Knowledge Park police and the cyber crime team are actively probing the accounts linked to FIITJEE.

The financial scrutiny has intensified following demands for strict action from parents, triggered by the abrupt closure of FIITJEE centers in Noida, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, and other cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)