Kerala Approves Draft Bill for Private Universities

The Kerala government has given the green light to a draft bill aimed at setting up private universities in the state. The bill, approved during a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, lays down stringent guidelines for credible agencies seeking to establish such institutions.

Notably, the draft mandates compliance with regulations concerning land ownership and financial deposits, including a Rs 25 crore fund in the state treasury. Additionally, strict adherence to UGC and state guidelines for faculty and administrative appointments is required.

A key aspect of the draft is the reservation policy, which stipulates that 40% of seats be reserved for local students, while scholarships and fee waivers for SC and ST communities will be maintained. The legislative process will recognize these universities officially, and although they won't receive state funding, applying for research grants is permitted.

(With inputs from agencies.)