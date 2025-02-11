Left Menu

Democratic Attorneys General Challenge Trump Administration's NIH Grant Cuts

Twenty-two Democratic state attorneys general have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration's NIH grant funding cuts for research institutions. The lawsuit claims the cuts exceed NIH authority and violate federal law, potentially causing layoffs and research disruptions.

In a bold legal move, Democratic attorneys general from 22 states have sued over sharp reductions in federal grant funding announced by the Trump administration. This lawsuit, filed in Boston, targets the National Institutes of Health's decision to slash reimbursement rates for indirect costs at research institutions.

The cuts in question, intended to take effect immediately, were legally challenged by states led by Massachusetts, Illinois, and Michigan, who argue the NIH overstepped its bounds. Notably, New York Attorney General Letitia James joined in, condemning the administration's approach as 'unlawful and reckless.'

By capping reimbursement rates drastically lower, this policy risks significant harm to research institutions. The Trump administration positions this cut as a federal spending measure but faces strong opposition from state officials and medical trade groups intent on blocking it in court.

