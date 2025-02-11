Tragic Loss at Rangaraya Medical: Unraveling the Mystery

A tragic incident unfolded at Rangaraya Medical College when a young student, R Sai Ram, took his own life in the hostel room. The 23-year-old chose a moment when his roommate was away studying, highlighting the isolation often felt in student environments.

Police have confirmed the death and are actively investigating to uncover the reasons behind this tragic decision. Sai Ram was from a small village near Narasapuram in the West Godavari district, adding a personal and poignant context to this unfolding story.

This case has been registered under Section 194 of the BNSS, which pertains to suicide, as the community grapples with the shocking loss of a promising life. The incident underscores the need for mental health awareness and support systems for students.

(With inputs from agencies.)