Left Menu

Tragic Loss at Rangaraya Medical: Unraveling the Mystery

A 23-year-old Rangaraya Medical College student, R Sai Ram, died by suicide in his hostel room. The incident occurred while his roommate was in another room. Hailing from a village in West Godavari, Sai Ram's reasons for taking this step remain unclear as police investigate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kakinada | Updated: 11-02-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 12:27 IST
Tragic Loss at Rangaraya Medical: Unraveling the Mystery
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at Rangaraya Medical College when a young student, R Sai Ram, took his own life in the hostel room. The 23-year-old chose a moment when his roommate was away studying, highlighting the isolation often felt in student environments.

Police have confirmed the death and are actively investigating to uncover the reasons behind this tragic decision. Sai Ram was from a small village near Narasapuram in the West Godavari district, adding a personal and poignant context to this unfolding story.

This case has been registered under Section 194 of the BNSS, which pertains to suicide, as the community grapples with the shocking loss of a promising life. The incident underscores the need for mental health awareness and support systems for students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Cost of Informality: How It Shapes Business Growth

Shaping the Future: How Economic Transformation Can Drive Inclusive Growth

Africa’s Growth in Flux: Challenges, Resilience & Future Prospects

Unveiling Multidimensional Poverty in the EU: A Deeper Look Beyond Income

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025