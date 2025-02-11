Left Menu

Soaring to New Heights: GMR and RMIT Join Forces for Aviation Excellence

GMR School of Aviation and GMR Aero Academy have partnered with the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology to address rising demand for specialized aviation education. This collaboration aims to develop innovative training programs that enhance industry skills and bridge the gap in aviation sector capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-02-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 16:09 IST
The GMR School of Aviation and GMR Aero Academy announced a strategic partnership with the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) on Tuesday, an initiative designed to meet the growing need for specialized training in the aviation industry.

This collaboration will focus on developing joint educational programs such as diplomas, degrees, and specialized courses that cater to the aviation sector's demands, including safety, security, and customer experience.

Leveraging the expertise of the partner organizations, this partnership aims to innovate and provide cutting-edge educational solutions while fostering a highly skilled workforce ready to tackle the challenges of an evolving industry landscape.

