Soaring to New Heights: GMR and RMIT Join Forces for Aviation Excellence

The GMR School of Aviation and GMR Aero Academy announced a strategic partnership with the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) on Tuesday, an initiative designed to meet the growing need for specialized training in the aviation industry.

This collaboration will focus on developing joint educational programs such as diplomas, degrees, and specialized courses that cater to the aviation sector's demands, including safety, security, and customer experience.

Leveraging the expertise of the partner organizations, this partnership aims to innovate and provide cutting-edge educational solutions while fostering a highly skilled workforce ready to tackle the challenges of an evolving industry landscape.

