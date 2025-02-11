Bridging the Skill Gap: Empowering Rural Youth in India
A Vertex Global Services report highlights rural youth employment struggles due to skill and language barriers. Survey insights reveal migration to urban areas for better job opportunities, financial constraints, and the need for initiatives like Skill India Mission to improve vocational training and language skills.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 17:59 IST
- Country:
- India
According to a report by Vertex Global Services, around 40 percent of rural youth face employment challenges primarily due to skill and language proficiency deficits.
The survey conducted across five states reveals a significant language proficiency gap affecting rural young people, prompting many to migrate seeking better opportunities.
The report emphasizes the urgent need for initiatives like Skill India Mission to enhance vocational training and improve language skills to build a stronger workforce.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement