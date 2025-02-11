Kerala Embraces Private Universities with Student-Centric Reforms

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan confirmed the authorization of private universities, ensuring a mix of student-focused policies and social justice in the newly approved draft bill. The goal is to balance commercial interests with equitable education opportunities.

Addressing the public from Thrissur, Vijayan dismissed the opposition's criticism as groundless, highlighting transformative improvements by Left governments in Kerala's public educational facilities which attracted students back to state-run schools.

State Higher Education Minister R Bindu commended the decision as timely and crucial for the advancement of higher education in Kerala. She allayed concerns about private universities impacting government institutions, as only a small percentage is publicly run.

(With inputs from agencies.)