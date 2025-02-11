Left Menu

Kerala Embraces Private Universities with Student-Centric Reforms

Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, announced the approval of private universities in the state, emphasizing student and social welfare. Measures include reservations for marginalized students and affordable fees. The draft bill aims to enhance education, facing criticism from UDF but backed by state Higher Education Minister R Bindu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 11-02-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 22:17 IST
Kerala Embraces Private Universities with Student-Centric Reforms
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan confirmed the authorization of private universities, ensuring a mix of student-focused policies and social justice in the newly approved draft bill. The goal is to balance commercial interests with equitable education opportunities.

Addressing the public from Thrissur, Vijayan dismissed the opposition's criticism as groundless, highlighting transformative improvements by Left governments in Kerala's public educational facilities which attracted students back to state-run schools.

State Higher Education Minister R Bindu commended the decision as timely and crucial for the advancement of higher education in Kerala. She allayed concerns about private universities impacting government institutions, as only a small percentage is publicly run.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025