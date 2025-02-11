Left Menu

Fed Holds Steady Amid Strong Economy and Slight Inflation Concerns

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell emphasized patience on adjusting interest rates, citing a strong economy with low unemployment and persistent inflation. During a Senate hearing, Powell avoided commenting on Trump's tariff policies but acknowledged challenges. Markets showed slight fluctuations following his cautious remarks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 23:36 IST
Fed Holds Steady Amid Strong Economy and Slight Inflation Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has reiterated the Fed's cautious stance on interest rate changes, citing the overall strength of the U.S. economy, low unemployment rates, and inflation slightly above target levels.

In his opening remarks at a Senate Banking Committee hearing, Powell stated, 'The economy is strong overall and has made significant progress toward our goals over the past two years.' Powell highlighted the importance of not reducing policy restraint too quickly, as it might impede progress on controlling inflation.

While Powell did not address the Trump administration's tariff policies directly, he noted the existing trade challenges. Following his comments, the S&P 500 declined by 0.15%, and the yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year note increased to 4.533%. Amid these developments, traders have shown a cautious response, waiting to see how policies will impact economic metrics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Pushes Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine Aid

Trump Administration Pushes Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine Aid

 Global
2
U.S. Resumes Global Food Aid: Chaos Amid Policy Shift

U.S. Resumes Global Food Aid: Chaos Amid Policy Shift

 Global
3
Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid Challenges OpenAI's Nonprofit Conversion

Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid Challenges OpenAI's Nonprofit Conversion

 Global
4
High-Stakes Showdown: Philippine Midterms and Family Feuds

High-Stakes Showdown: Philippine Midterms and Family Feuds

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025