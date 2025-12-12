Left Menu

The Shadow Fleet: U.S. Seizes Sanction-Dodging Oil Tanker

In a bold move, U.S. commandos seized an oil tanker, Skipper, near Venezuela's coast. This action marks a significant step in curtailing sanctioned oil trade linked to regimes like Venezuela and Iran. The seizure exemplifies rising risks in Venezuela's oil market amid geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Miami | Updated: 12-12-2025 03:25 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 03:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a dramatic operation, U.S. commandos seized the oil tanker, Skipper, near Venezuela's coastline. The ship, engaged in dodging international sanctions, was carrying millions in illicit crude oil. Its capture highlights a new phase in the U.S. effort to cut off oil revenues to Venezuela's regime.

The tanker is part of what experts call a 'dark fleet'—a network of vessels used by sanctioned nations like Iran and Russia to smuggle oil. These ships often disguise their routes or operate under false flags to evade detection. U.S. officials now appear intent on cracking down on this clandestine trade.

The international seizure signals increased scrutiny on such operations, making Venezuela's oil trade high-risk. Experts suggest that aggressive enforcement might lead to lower prices for illicit oil, but it also poses inflationary risks due to potential disruptions in global oil markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

