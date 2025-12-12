The Shadow Fleet: U.S. Seizes Sanction-Dodging Oil Tanker

In a dramatic operation, U.S. commandos seized the oil tanker, Skipper, near Venezuela's coastline. The ship, engaged in dodging international sanctions, was carrying millions in illicit crude oil. Its capture highlights a new phase in the U.S. effort to cut off oil revenues to Venezuela's regime.

The tanker is part of what experts call a 'dark fleet'—a network of vessels used by sanctioned nations like Iran and Russia to smuggle oil. These ships often disguise their routes or operate under false flags to evade detection. U.S. officials now appear intent on cracking down on this clandestine trade.

The international seizure signals increased scrutiny on such operations, making Venezuela's oil trade high-risk. Experts suggest that aggressive enforcement might lead to lower prices for illicit oil, but it also poses inflationary risks due to potential disruptions in global oil markets.

