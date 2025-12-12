Left Menu

Market Rebounds Amid Federal Reserve Update and AI Concerns

The S&P 500 and Dow hit record highs after a Federal Reserve policy update that was less aggressive than expected. Oracle shares fell 10.8% after disappointing forecasts, affecting the tech-heavy Nasdaq. The Dow and small-cap indices performed well as investors reacted to potential economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 03:32 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 03:32 IST
Market Rebounds Amid Federal Reserve Update and AI Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average soared to record closing highs on Thursday, buoyed by a Federal Reserve policy update that proved less aggressive than anticipated. However, Oracle's financial forecast created turbulence for the tech-dominated Nasdaq, reminding investors of the possible risks tied to artificial intelligence investments.

Oracle's shares plummeted 10.8% as the firm's quarterly predictions missed analyst expectations, raising alarms about its substantial push into AI amid soaring debt concerns. Meanwhile, the Dow raced ahead, gaining 646.26 points, or 1.34%, lifting it above its previous record, while the Russell 2000 and S&P 500 value index also performed strongly.

Investors digested the central bank's latest moves, happy with the Fed's decision to cut borrowing costs by 25 basis points, noting indications of potential future rates cuts despite ongoing inflation. The labor market, evidenced by rising jobless claims, remains a crucial focus, underscoring the cautious optimism reflected in these market movements.

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pioneering Joint Surveillance: How Indonesia and Nepal Transform Public Health Systems

Mediterranean Fisheries Show Hope as Aquaculture Becomes the New Regional Power

How Smart Incentives Drive Financial Inclusion for Women-Led Businesses in Vietnam

Assam’s Digital Tax Reform Transforms Municipal Revenues and Urban Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025