CBSE Exams Commence: Over 42 Lakh Students Embark on Academic Challenge

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams for Classes 10 and 12 started on Saturday, with an astounding 42 lakh students taking part across 7,842 centres globally. The exams are conducted in 204 subjects, promising a comprehensive assessment for students.

Class 10 students began with the English papers, while Class 12 students tackled the Entrepreneurship exam. CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj reported successful commencement, noting extensive measures in place to ensure fair and smooth proceedings.

CBSE's live webcast briefing ensured schools adhered to guidelines, highlighting the board's commitment to exam integrity. Additionally, a team of professionals, including counsellors and educators, is providing mental health support to students facing exam stress.

(With inputs from agencies.)