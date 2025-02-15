CBSE Exams Commence: Over 42 Lakh Students Embark on Academic Challenge
The CBSE exams for Classes 10 and 12 have begun, with over 42 lakh students participating across more than 7,800 centres in India and abroad. Students are covering a range of 204 subjects, with exam integrity maintained through strict guidelines. The exams conclude on April 4 for Class 12.
- Country:
- India
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams for Classes 10 and 12 started on Saturday, with an astounding 42 lakh students taking part across 7,842 centres globally. The exams are conducted in 204 subjects, promising a comprehensive assessment for students.
Class 10 students began with the English papers, while Class 12 students tackled the Entrepreneurship exam. CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj reported successful commencement, noting extensive measures in place to ensure fair and smooth proceedings.
CBSE's live webcast briefing ensured schools adhered to guidelines, highlighting the board's commitment to exam integrity. Additionally, a team of professionals, including counsellors and educators, is providing mental health support to students facing exam stress.
(With inputs from agencies.)