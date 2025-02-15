Unlocking Intelligence: Sadhguru's Playful Mantras for Stress-Free Exams

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev illuminated the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' episode with insights on easing exam stress, urging students to adopt playful learning strategies. He emphasized that textbooks should not be seen as challenges to intelligence but as opportunities for experiential learning.

The spiritual leader also highlighted the need for students to outsmart their smartphones and maintain a more significant alignment of the mind through meditation and mindfulness practices, like the 'Shambhavi Mahamudra'. These practices ensure an efficient functioning of mental faculties, just like physical exercises benefit the body.

The series, fostering realism with informal settings for student interactions, has previously welcomed insights from celebrities like MC Mary Kom and Deepika Padukone on life and learning. The latest episode invites actors Vikrant Massey and Bhumi Pednekar to impart wisdom on positivity and stress management, reinforcing a comprehensive outlook on conquering examination challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)