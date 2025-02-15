Left Menu

Unlocking Intelligence: Sadhguru's Playful Mantras for Stress-Free Exams

In the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' episode, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev emphasizes playful learning, mindfulness, and intelligence as crucial for stress-free exams. He advises students to outsmart smartphones and not treat textbooks as intelligence challenges. The event features insights from celebrities on positivity and stress management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 19:02 IST
Unlocking Intelligence: Sadhguru's Playful Mantras for Stress-Free Exams
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev illuminated the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' episode with insights on easing exam stress, urging students to adopt playful learning strategies. He emphasized that textbooks should not be seen as challenges to intelligence but as opportunities for experiential learning.

The spiritual leader also highlighted the need for students to outsmart their smartphones and maintain a more significant alignment of the mind through meditation and mindfulness practices, like the 'Shambhavi Mahamudra'. These practices ensure an efficient functioning of mental faculties, just like physical exercises benefit the body.

The series, fostering realism with informal settings for student interactions, has previously welcomed insights from celebrities like MC Mary Kom and Deepika Padukone on life and learning. The latest episode invites actors Vikrant Massey and Bhumi Pednekar to impart wisdom on positivity and stress management, reinforcing a comprehensive outlook on conquering examination challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025