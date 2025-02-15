Left Menu

Serbia's Youth Rise: Protests Ignite Against Government After Tragedy

In Serbia, massive student-led protests erupted over government corruption following a railway disaster in Novi Sad. Joined by citizens from various groups, the demonstrations demand justice, systemic change, and better funding for education. Despite official resignations, public unrest intensifies, reflecting a significant threat to the current administration.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Serbia witnessed a monumental outpouring of discontent as tens of thousands of students gathered in Kragujevac, protesting government inaction following a tragic railway incident in Novi Sad. The disaster, attributed to corruption, claimed 15 lives, triggering nationwide demonstrations.

The protestors, consisting of students, teachers, and workers, traveled from Belgrade and beyond, symbolically blocking boulevards and observing moments of silence for the victims. Demonstrations have intensified, calling for systemic reform and increased education funding, despite resignations in the government and ongoing charges against those involved.

Local residents supported the cause, providing sustenance and joining the rally. As the movement gains momentum, President Vucic is expected to address his supporters, while the protesters remain steadfast in their demands for justice and accountability.

