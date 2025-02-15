Serbia's Youth Rise: Protests Ignite Against Government After Tragedy

Serbia witnessed a monumental outpouring of discontent as tens of thousands of students gathered in Kragujevac, protesting government inaction following a tragic railway incident in Novi Sad. The disaster, attributed to corruption, claimed 15 lives, triggering nationwide demonstrations.

The protestors, consisting of students, teachers, and workers, traveled from Belgrade and beyond, symbolically blocking boulevards and observing moments of silence for the victims. Demonstrations have intensified, calling for systemic reform and increased education funding, despite resignations in the government and ongoing charges against those involved.

Local residents supported the cause, providing sustenance and joining the rally. As the movement gains momentum, President Vucic is expected to address his supporters, while the protesters remain steadfast in their demands for justice and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)