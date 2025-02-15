CBSE Board Exams 2025: A Journey of Emotions and Expectations
The CBSE Class X and XII board exams commenced, eliciting mixed emotions from students. Participants mentioned the exams were lengthy but manageable, with a few hiccups in format and content. Adequate preparation proved beneficial, and a smooth conduct was reported nationwide, marking a critical academic milestone.
The commencement of the CBSE Class X and XII board examinations saw students experiencing a range of emotions, from initial anxiety to eventual relief post-examination.
Raghav Goyal, a DPS Vasant Kunj student, shared mixed feelings, stating that while the exams were lengthy, prior preparation through sample papers and NCERT books helped him manage.
Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE's Controller of Examinations, reported a smooth execution of the exams with around 23,86,000 students appearing for class 10 across 7,780 centers, and nearly 23,000 class 12 students at 995 centers. Some concerns about format and syllabus were minor, as the students coped well overall, with support from parents and well-wishes from figures like outgoing Delhi Chief Minister Atishi.
