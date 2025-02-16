Kerala Stands Firm Against Class 1 Entrance Exams
Kerala's Education Minister V Sivankutty announced that entrance tests for admission to Class 1 will not be permitted in the state. He emphasized the need to reconsider the necessity of exams for young students. Sivankutty also addressed recent ragging incidents, promising action to prevent such occurrences.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, Kerala's General Education Minister V Sivankutty declared that conducting entrance tests for Class 1 admissions will no longer be tolerated in the state. His announcement marks a crucial step in ensuring that the education system is more inclusive for young students.
While addressing an audience, Sivankutty highlighted the growing debate around the necessity of examinations for first-standard students, suggesting that this outdated practice may not align with the best interests of young learners.
The minister also touched upon recent ragging incidents in some schools, acknowledging their impact on the state's reputation. He assured the public that measures will be implemented to prevent such practices in the future, aiming for a safer educational environment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
