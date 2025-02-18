Ragging Horror at Karyavattom Government College Shocks Kerala
A first-year biotechnology student, Bins Jose, at Karyavattom Government College alleges severe ragging by senior students, sparking public outrage. He claims he was assaulted, harassed, and detained. A police case has been filed, and the college principal confirmed the incident. Investigations are ongoing under the Kerala Prohibition of Ragging Act 1998.
- Country:
- India
A shocking case of ragging has emerged from Karyavattom Government College, where a first-year biotechnology student claimed he suffered brutal treatment at the hands of senior students.
Bins Jose, the victim, reported being assaulted and harassed by a group of seven seniors on February 11. The incident followed a similar tragic event at a nursing college in Kerala, leading to widespread public condemnation.
The police confirmed filing a case based on various charges, including wrongful confinement and rioting. The college principal has corroborated the victim's account, and further action is anticipated under the Kerala Prohibition of Ragging Act 1998.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ezhavas Demand Fair Representation in Kerala Politics
Kerala's UDF Slams Union Ministers' Controversial Remarks
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Kerala Visit: Cultural and Religious Engagements
Mohan Bhagwat's Kerala Visit to Illuminate Cultural Celebrations
Child's Viral Biryani Request Sparks Menu Change in Kerala Anganwadis