Ragging Horror at Karyavattom Government College Shocks Kerala

A shocking case of ragging has emerged from Karyavattom Government College, where a first-year biotechnology student claimed he suffered brutal treatment at the hands of senior students.

Bins Jose, the victim, reported being assaulted and harassed by a group of seven seniors on February 11. The incident followed a similar tragic event at a nursing college in Kerala, leading to widespread public condemnation.

The police confirmed filing a case based on various charges, including wrongful confinement and rioting. The college principal has corroborated the victim's account, and further action is anticipated under the Kerala Prohibition of Ragging Act 1998.

(With inputs from agencies.)