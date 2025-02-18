Left Menu

Ragging Horror at Karyavattom Government College Shocks Kerala

A first-year biotechnology student, Bins Jose, at Karyavattom Government College alleges severe ragging by senior students, sparking public outrage. He claims he was assaulted, harassed, and detained. A police case has been filed, and the college principal confirmed the incident. Investigations are ongoing under the Kerala Prohibition of Ragging Act 1998.

Updated: 18-02-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 11:38 IST
A shocking case of ragging has emerged from Karyavattom Government College, where a first-year biotechnology student claimed he suffered brutal treatment at the hands of senior students.

Bins Jose, the victim, reported being assaulted and harassed by a group of seven seniors on February 11. The incident followed a similar tragic event at a nursing college in Kerala, leading to widespread public condemnation.

The police confirmed filing a case based on various charges, including wrongful confinement and rioting. The college principal has corroborated the victim's account, and further action is anticipated under the Kerala Prohibition of Ragging Act 1998.

