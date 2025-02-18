Diplomatic Efforts in Response to Nepalese Student's Tragic Death at KIIT

Nepal's embassy in Delhi has dispatched two officers to Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology following the death of a Nepali student on its campus, sources confirmed on Tuesday.

This action comes amid reported tensions after the student, Prakriti Lamsal, a third-year B Tech student, was found dead in her hostel. Allegations have emerged that several Nepali students were forcibly evicted from the campus, further compounding the issue.

Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has addressed the situation through social media, indicating diplomatic efforts are underway. Odisha's Higher Education Minister announced measures to reinstate affected students to the campus, as police investigate claims related to the student's death.

