Nepal Government Reacts Strongly to Student's Death in Indian University

The death of Prakriti Lamsal, a Nepali student at KIIT University in Odisha, has led to diplomatic and domestic actions by Nepal. The Nepal government may halt NOCs for study in Odisha if unresolved. Diplomatic efforts and appeals for patience are ongoing, with safety assurances for Nepalese students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 18-02-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 20:35 IST
  • Nepal

The Nepal government has issued a strong response to the death of Prakriti Lamsal, a Nepalese student at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in India, stating that it may halt the issuance of no objection certificates for students wishing to study in Odisha if the situation remains unmet with justified conclusions.

Lamsal, a third-year B Tech student, died by suicide last Sunday at her hostel, sparking unrest on the university campus. Nepal's Ministry of Education expressed its intent to possibly suspend future study permits in Odisha while urging patience among affected individuals. A help desk has been established to address concerns raised by the incident.

The Nepalese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, alongside the Nepalese Embassy in New Delhi, is facilitating diplomatic efforts to secure a safe and conducive environment for students. Reps in Nepal's House of Representatives called for thorough investigation and diplomatic action regarding the case, while also extending condolences to the Lamsal family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

