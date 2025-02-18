Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Resists NEP: A Stand for Educational Rights

Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin led a protest against the National Education Policy (NEP) and trilingual mandate by the Centre. He warned of a 'Get out Modi' campaign if their educational rights were threatened, urging all political parties to join the resistance against the policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 18-02-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 21:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin, declared that the people of Tamil Nadu would resist the Centre's National Education Policy (NEP) and trilingual policy. During a rally on Tuesday, he cautioned that any attempt to infringe on their rights would spark a 'Get out Modi' campaign.

Stalin emphasized that the protest's escalation is contingent upon the BJP-led central government's actions. Referring to past protests, he said if the Centre attempted to infringe again, Tamil Nadu would not hold back from intense demonstrations, reminiscent of prior 'Go back Modi' campaigns.

Standing with other political leaders, Udhayanidhi called for unity against the imposition of Hindi in Tamil Nadu, urging opposition parties like AIADMK to join the movement. He stressed the need for the Centre to release education funds and not politicize children's education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

