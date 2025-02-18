Nepal Considers Halt on Student Certificates Amid KIIT Tragedy

In the wake of a tragic incident at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Odisha, the Nepal government has announced a potential halt on issuing no objection certificates for students wishing to study in the region. This decision comes after the alleged suicide of Nepalese student Prakriti Lamsal, aged 20, which has stirred unrest and concerns over student safety.

The unrest escalated when KIIT authorities reportedly evicted several Nepali students, leaving them stranded at Cuttack railway station. In response, Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli intervened, assuring support through diplomatic channels and arrangements for affected students to either stay or return home. Nepal's Ministry of Education echoed these efforts, emphasizing ongoing diplomatic endeavors.

The Nepalese Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed sorrow for Lamsal's death, with assurances that collaboration with Indian authorities continues. The KIIT has apologized for the mistreatment, encouraging students to resume their studies. Legal proceedings are underway, and the Odisha police have made arrests, ensuring justice for the incident.

