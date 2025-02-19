Left Menu

Innovating for Excellence: Global Academic Leadership Summit at TIET

Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology (TIET) will host the Global Academic Leadership Summit – India 2025 in Patiala. The event, with industry leaders like Dr. Ashwin Fernandes and Mr. Vishal Dhupar as chief guests, aims to explore future educational trends and strategies under the theme 'Innovating for Excellence.'

Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology (TIET) in Patiala is set to host the Global Academic Leadership Summit – India 2025, focusing on the theme 'Innovating for Excellence: Creating Value for All.' The summit will take place on February 23-24, 2025, with key figures such as Dr. Ashwin Fernandes and Mr. Vishal Dhupar attending as chief guests.

This significant event will gather vice chancellors, policymakers, industry experts, and academic leaders to discuss and explore the future of higher education. Key topics will include global academic standards, technological advancements, AI in education, and leadership strategies to create future-ready universities.

Professor Padmakumar Nair, Director of TIET, highlighted the importance of embracing innovation, sustainability, and governance in higher education. The summit will also offer students opportunities to engage with global trends and best practices in educational leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

