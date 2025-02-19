Nagaland Government Suspends Teacher Transfers Amid Controversy

The Nagaland government has temporarily halted the transfer and posting of 1,650 teachers across the state, following the issuance of contradictory transfer orders earlier this month.

The Principal Director of School Education, Thavaseelan K, announced the pause, citing the need for public service review after criticism from various student organizations.

Students expressed concerns that the process lacked sufficient groundwork and could disrupt educational stability. Despite opposition, the education department plans to move forward, revisiting any individual cases with unique complications.

(With inputs from agencies.)