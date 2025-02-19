Nagaland Government Suspends Teacher Transfers Amid Controversy
The Nagaland government has paused the transfer and posting process of 1,650 school teachers. This decision follows criticism from student bodies over the process's perceived arbitrariness. The education department maintains that the rationalisation policy is necessary but is open to re-evaluating specific concerns.
The Nagaland government has temporarily halted the transfer and posting of 1,650 teachers across the state, following the issuance of contradictory transfer orders earlier this month.
The Principal Director of School Education, Thavaseelan K, announced the pause, citing the need for public service review after criticism from various student organizations.
Students expressed concerns that the process lacked sufficient groundwork and could disrupt educational stability. Despite opposition, the education department plans to move forward, revisiting any individual cases with unique complications.
