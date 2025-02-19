Left Menu

Nagaland Government Suspends Teacher Transfers Amid Controversy

The Nagaland government has paused the transfer and posting process of 1,650 school teachers. This decision follows criticism from student bodies over the process's perceived arbitrariness. The education department maintains that the rationalisation policy is necessary but is open to re-evaluating specific concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 19-02-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 14:08 IST
Nagaland Government Suspends Teacher Transfers Amid Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

The Nagaland government has temporarily halted the transfer and posting of 1,650 teachers across the state, following the issuance of contradictory transfer orders earlier this month.

The Principal Director of School Education, Thavaseelan K, announced the pause, citing the need for public service review after criticism from various student organizations.

Students expressed concerns that the process lacked sufficient groundwork and could disrupt educational stability. Despite opposition, the education department plans to move forward, revisiting any individual cases with unique complications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025