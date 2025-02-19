Left Menu

Student Tragedy in West Bengal Sparks Demands for Accountability

A class 10 student's death following a scuffle at a West Bengal high school has raised questions over school safety and accountability. After a physical altercation, Abhinav Jalan, 15, collapsed and was declared dead despite medical efforts. His family seeks action against those responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-02-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 19:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A high school scuffle in West Bengal's Hooghly district turned fatal on Wednesday when a class 10 student died, police confirmed. Abhinav Jalan, 15, was involved in an altercation with a classmate and was subsequently pronounced dead by doctors after efforts to resuscitate him failed.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident escalated quickly as Jalan was punched in the chest, causing him to faint and hit the ground. Despite prompt medical treatment at ESI Hospital, he could not be revived. Former local councillor Bikram Gupta highlighted efforts made by witnesses and school staff to save the boy.

The victim's father, Ganesh Jalan, has asserted negligence on the part of school authorities, questioning their failure to intervene. As the community mourns, calls for justice and accountability have intensified. Police and local activists have managed to maintain order as tensions rose following the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

