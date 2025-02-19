IIIT Una Shines in National Innovation Arena

IIIT Una has been selected among 50 institutions to host the esteemed Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on Innovation and Entrepreneurship, as per a statement from the Ministry of Education's Innovation Cell and the AICTE.

This selection marks IIIT Una as the sole representative from Himachal Pradesh, a commendable achievement credited to the efforts of Divyansh Thakur and Shivdutt Sharma, who spearheaded the proposal to drive entrepreneurship in academia.

Funding granted by the ministry will enable the programme to develop faculty skills necessary for guiding future entrepreneurs, reinforcing IIIT Una's role in nurturing a new wave of innovation-driven minds, as expressed by Director Manish Gaur.

(With inputs from agencies.)