Tsunami Alert Issued Following Powerful Quake in Northern Japan
A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 struck off Japan's northern coast, prompting a tsunami alert for the Aomori and Hokkaido regions. The predicted tsunami could reach up to 3 meters. Residents are advised to stay vigilant and follow safety protocols as events unfold.
Japan's Meteorological Agency has issued a tsunami alert after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck off the country's northern coast.
The areas primarily affected include Aomori and Hokkaido, where residents are bracing for potential tsunami waves reaching up to 3 meters.
Authorities urge individuals in these regions to stay informed and follow emergency instructions issued by local officials.
