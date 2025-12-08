Left Menu

Tsunami Alert Issued Following Powerful Quake in Northern Japan

A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 struck off Japan's northern coast, prompting a tsunami alert for the Aomori and Hokkaido regions. The predicted tsunami could reach up to 3 meters. Residents are advised to stay vigilant and follow safety protocols as events unfold.

Updated: 08-12-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 20:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • Japan

Japan's Meteorological Agency has issued a tsunami alert after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck off the country's northern coast.

The areas primarily affected include Aomori and Hokkaido, where residents are bracing for potential tsunami waves reaching up to 3 meters.

Authorities urge individuals in these regions to stay informed and follow emergency instructions issued by local officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

