Left Menu

Kota on Edge: Bomb Threat Shakes Rajasthan's Heartland

A bomb threat was sent to Rajasthan's Kota district's collectorate and a coaching institute, leading to a thorough search and anti-sabotage operations by police and security agencies. The alarm raised early Monday morning turned out to be a hoax, and no threats were identified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 08-12-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 20:12 IST
Kota on Edge: Bomb Threat Shakes Rajasthan's Heartland
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Rajasthan's Kota were on high alert after a bomb threat was received via email on the district collector's official address. The ominous message warned of explosives planted at the district collectorate in Nayapura and a coaching institute in Jawahar Nagar.

Responding swiftly, police and security agencies, including the National and State Disaster Response Forces, conducted an exhaustive search and anti-sabotage operation. Buildings were evacuated, and the army was put on alert as part of the safety measures.

Despite the tense atmosphere and comprehensive investigation, no suspicious objects were found. Law enforcement officials continue to probe the origins of the threat, which has been deemed a hoax. Normalcy returned to the area's institutions by afternoon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025