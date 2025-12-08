Kota on Edge: Bomb Threat Shakes Rajasthan's Heartland

Authorities in Rajasthan's Kota were on high alert after a bomb threat was received via email on the district collector's official address. The ominous message warned of explosives planted at the district collectorate in Nayapura and a coaching institute in Jawahar Nagar.

Responding swiftly, police and security agencies, including the National and State Disaster Response Forces, conducted an exhaustive search and anti-sabotage operation. Buildings were evacuated, and the army was put on alert as part of the safety measures.

Despite the tense atmosphere and comprehensive investigation, no suspicious objects were found. Law enforcement officials continue to probe the origins of the threat, which has been deemed a hoax. Normalcy returned to the area's institutions by afternoon.

(With inputs from agencies.)