Tragedy in Chalakudy: Elephant Attack Sparks Outrage

A 68-year-old man named Subrahmanian was killed by a wild elephant herd in Kuttichira, prompting locals to protest and vandalize forest department property over frequent animal incursions. The incident has led to legal actions against both the protesters and the circumstances of the death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 08-12-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 20:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Chalakudy on Monday as a man was killed in a wild elephant attack, sparking a violent protest against the forest department. The victim, Subrahmanian, 68, encountered the herd while on his way to a tea stall.

Enraged locals, protesting frequent wildlife incursions, vandalized the Chaipankuzhy forest office, causing damage to equipment and a parked vehicle. Vellikulangara police have registered a case surrounding Subrahmanian's demise and have taken action against several individuals for the property damage.

The situation highlights the ongoing struggle between local communities and wildlife, necessitating urgent attention and solutions to prevent future tragedies and conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

