Supreme Court Bypasses Texas Library Book Removal Case

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined an appeal related to a contentious book removal case in Texas, sidestepping the ongoing free speech dispute. A group of residents from a rural Texas county had sought the court's intervention after officials removed 17 books from public libraries on grounds of objectionable content.

The decision lets a lower court ruling stand, which found no wrongdoing under the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment, even though the removed books discussed topics such as race and LGBT identity. The ruling affects Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi but does not set a national precedent.

Book banning has surged across U.S. schools and libraries, propelled by conservative groups and new state laws. Residents from Llano County initiated the debate, aiming to remove works addressing transgender issues and race, alongside others like Maurice Sendak's 'In the Night Kitchen.'

