Left Menu

Supreme Court Bypasses Texas Library Book Removal Case

The U.S. Supreme Court opted not to hear an appeal concerning the removal of 17 books deemed objectionable by officials in a rural Texas county. A lower court upheld local officials' authority to remove books on race and LGBT themes, citing no First Amendment violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 20:12 IST
Supreme Court Bypasses Texas Library Book Removal Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined an appeal related to a contentious book removal case in Texas, sidestepping the ongoing free speech dispute. A group of residents from a rural Texas county had sought the court's intervention after officials removed 17 books from public libraries on grounds of objectionable content.

The decision lets a lower court ruling stand, which found no wrongdoing under the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment, even though the removed books discussed topics such as race and LGBT identity. The ruling affects Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi but does not set a national precedent.

Book banning has surged across U.S. schools and libraries, propelled by conservative groups and new state laws. Residents from Llano County initiated the debate, aiming to remove works addressing transgender issues and race, alongside others like Maurice Sendak's 'In the Night Kitchen.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025