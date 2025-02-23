Odisha Government Calls for Action After KIIT Controversy

In a significant move, the Odisha government has urged the management of the private educational institute, KIIT, to take stringent action against employees implicated in the mistreatment of students following the tragic suicide of a Nepalese student in her hostel room.

This directive from the state comes in the wake of Nepal's Foreign Minister, Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba, engaging directly with Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, emphasizing the removal of staff involved in misconduct towards Nepalese students.

The police have since arrested 10 KIIT staff members, and the institution has issued an apology while removing or suspending several employees. The tragic event has stirred unrest on campus, leaving the affected students wary and concerned about possible retaliations.

(With inputs from agencies.)