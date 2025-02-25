Modern Education Overcomes Tradition in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stressed the state's commitment to modernizing education to produce doctors, engineers, and scientists instead of focusing solely on religious clerics. Speaking at the Legislative Council, he highlighted efforts to provide unbiased education for all children, aligning with global progress.

Adityanath criticized the Samajwadi Party's narrow outlook and underlined his administration's poverty alleviation achievements, noting significant improvements in the quality of life for marginalized groups. The government aims to uplift 13.5 lakh families above the poverty line by increasing their income and providing essential services.

The Chief Minister also addressed health infrastructure advancements, eradicating diseases like encephalitis through comprehensive vaccination drives. He accused the opposition of appeasement politics, claiming his government has strengthened governance and infrastructure for continued development in Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)