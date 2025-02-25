Left Menu

Modern Education Overcomes Tradition in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasizes modern education to foster careers in science and literature rather than religious studies. Highlighting educational reforms and poverty alleviation, he critiques opposition parties for neglecting marginalized communities and health crises. The government aims to eradicate poverty and improve educational infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 25-02-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 20:45 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stressed the state's commitment to modernizing education to produce doctors, engineers, and scientists instead of focusing solely on religious clerics. Speaking at the Legislative Council, he highlighted efforts to provide unbiased education for all children, aligning with global progress.

Adityanath criticized the Samajwadi Party's narrow outlook and underlined his administration's poverty alleviation achievements, noting significant improvements in the quality of life for marginalized groups. The government aims to uplift 13.5 lakh families above the poverty line by increasing their income and providing essential services.

The Chief Minister also addressed health infrastructure advancements, eradicating diseases like encephalitis through comprehensive vaccination drives. He accused the opposition of appeasement politics, claiming his government has strengthened governance and infrastructure for continued development in Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

