Uttarakhand Leads with Digital and Research Innovations

Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan inaugurated an International Studies, Research and Training Institute to foster global-level research and policy-making. The Assembly is embracing a paperless model with the National e-Vidhan Application, enhancing transparency and efficiency in legislative proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 25-02-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 21:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan has taken a significant step forward in advancing research and policy-making in the state by inaugurating an International Studies, Research and Training Institute. This new establishment, located in the Assembly building in Gairsain, aims to offer top-tier research and training facilities to researchers, academicians, and policymakers.

In addition to fostering a platform for pioneering research, the initiative promises to enrich the policy-making process, thereby accelerating the state's development. Speaker Bhushan also praised the ongoing digital transformation in the legislative processes, enabled by the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA), which ensures paperless, quick, and transparent assembly proceedings.

The digital shift began with the recent budget session in Dehradun, where legislative operations were conducted digitally. Committed to modernizing the Gairsain assembly building, Bhushan emphasizes a seamless, resource-efficient future for Uttarakhand's legislative framework through advanced digital systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

