Odisha's KIIT Under Scrutiny Amidst International Tensions

The Odisha government has intensified its investigation into the alleged suicide of Prakriti Lamsal, a 20-year-old BTech student from Nepal, by summoning four senior officials from KIIT. This move forms part of a high-level inquiry aimed at uncovering the truth behind the tragic incident and accompanying unrest on the university campus.

Concerns have escalated on an international scale, with the Ministry of External Affairs and Nepalese authorities pressing for comprehensive safety measures for international students. Nepal's Prime Minister has urged swift action, and the Odisha government faces mounting pressure to ensure justice and transparency.

Political dynamics within Odisha have become strained as various parties accuse the government of mishandling the inquiry and favoring university personnel. Calls for accountability grow louder, with demands for the permanent termination of staff implicated in the alleged racial discrimination and mistreatment of Nepalese students.

(With inputs from agencies.)