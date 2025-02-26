Grant Standoff: Trump's Policies Block NIH Funding, Stalling Critical Research

The Trump administration has used a bureaucratic loophole to block the NIH from issuing new research grants. This move has alarmed scientists and NIH officials, who see vital health research hanging in the balance. By holding up the Federal Register notices, a crucial two-step grant approval process remains stalled.

An internal email from the NIH signaled a temporary allowance for some preliminary notices, but widespread hurdles persist, preventing full grant resolutions. Both President Trump and Elon Musk are aligned in efforts to slash government spending, causing experts to express concern over ongoing disruptions and prolonged uncertainty.

Researchers, including microbiologist Brian Stevenson, face crippling funding shortages that threaten to halt critical Lyme disease and heart/lung disease studies. Without future financial support, long-standing projects might shut down, and with them, potential breakthroughs in disease prevention and treatment vanish. These are precarious times for scientific advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)