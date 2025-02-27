Celebrating Innovation: NIT Puducherry Advances Technical Education on Foundation Day

Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar recognized the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Puducherry in Karaikal for significantly contributing to technical education development. During the 15th foundation day celebrations, the Minister emphasized the institute's importance in shaping future technological experts.

The ceremony also saw the opening of 45 Type-4 and Type-3 residential quarters, built with a budget of Rs 23 crore and Rs 7 crore, respectively, to accommodate faculty and staff. Additionally, the launch of a Rs 1.9 crore core laboratory highlighted the institute's commitment to cutting-edge research, benefitting both students and faculty.

The celebrations included highlights such as a report on NIT Puducherry's achievements by Director Dr Makarand Madhao Ghangrekar, strategic discussions led by Registrar S Sundaravarathan, and the commencement of Gyanith '25—an ambitious technical fest inaugurated by Dr V Dillibabu from GTRE, DRDO. Academic researchers were honored with awards for their groundbreaking contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)