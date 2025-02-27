Left Menu

Celebrating Innovation: NIT Puducherry Advances Technical Education on Foundation Day

Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar praised NIT Puducherry for its pivotal role in advancing technical education during its 15th foundation day. The event featured infrastructure inaugurations, a technical fest, and an awards ceremony recognizing academic excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 27-02-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 20:29 IST
Celebrating Innovation: NIT Puducherry Advances Technical Education on Foundation Day
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar recognized the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Puducherry in Karaikal for significantly contributing to technical education development. During the 15th foundation day celebrations, the Minister emphasized the institute's importance in shaping future technological experts.

The ceremony also saw the opening of 45 Type-4 and Type-3 residential quarters, built with a budget of Rs 23 crore and Rs 7 crore, respectively, to accommodate faculty and staff. Additionally, the launch of a Rs 1.9 crore core laboratory highlighted the institute's commitment to cutting-edge research, benefitting both students and faculty.

The celebrations included highlights such as a report on NIT Puducherry's achievements by Director Dr Makarand Madhao Ghangrekar, strategic discussions led by Registrar S Sundaravarathan, and the commencement of Gyanith '25—an ambitious technical fest inaugurated by Dr V Dillibabu from GTRE, DRDO. Academic researchers were honored with awards for their groundbreaking contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025