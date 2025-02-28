Transforming Education Payments: LEO1's Innovative Fee Reimbursement Model

LEO1, an edu-fintech firm supported by Rohit Sharma, credited 8 crore in education fee benefits in 2024 via its Fee Reimbursement Model (FRM). The scheme rewards advance tuition payments with LEO1 Coins, redeemable through over 200 merchant partners, from travel to shopping.

This model ensures educational fees yield benefits, with 55,000+ students redeeming 50 lakh Coins for items like power banks and AirPods. January saw a record usage of 20 lakh Coins, illustrating the growing adoption of the program. LEO1's Prime Membership adds value through exclusive benefits, including educational consultations.

The initiative has significantly improved tuition payments' timeliness, enabling institutions to grow and innovate. LEO1 aims to impact 1.5 million students across 22 cities while its prepaid student ID enhances payment convenience. Notable partners include Narayana and SAGE University, benefiting half a million students.

