Student Clash Over Farewell Event Escalates into Violence

In a troubling incident near Thamarassery, four students have been detained following a violent confrontation between pupils from two local schools. The clash, which took place near a private tuition center, left a 10th-grade student with a severe head injury, as confirmed by local police.

Authorities disclosed that the altercation stemmed from ongoing disagreements related to a farewell event. Tensions escalated during a dance performance when the music was abruptly stopped, leading to increased agitation among some attendees, and subsequently managed by educators.

The conflict extended beyond the venue's confines, resulting in allegations of assault, rioting, and unlawful assembly against the involved students. Police have launched a thorough investigation into the incident, promising further actions based on findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)