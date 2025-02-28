Left Menu

USTM Chancellor's Legal Turmoil: Fraud Allegations Surface

Mahbabul Haque, Chancellor of Meghalaya's University of Science and Technology, was arrested for allegedly promising unfair exam practices. Held in Guwahati, he faced police interrogation. Controversies surround Haque, including fraud claims about his OBC certificate and alleged environmental issues tied to his university. The court reserved his bail application decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 28-02-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 21:45 IST
The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya's Chancellor, Mahbabul Haque, is embroiled in a legal controversy. Arrested over allegations of enabling unfair exam practices, Haque was brought to Guwahati for police interrogation on Friday.

Haque's arrest extends beyond exams; he's linked to fraudulent claims regarding his OBC certificate. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized Haque as a 'big fraud' during a public appearance.

Adding to his woes, Haque is accused of contributing to Guwahati's flooding issues due to the university's location. His bail application awaits a court decision, keeping the archetype of academic integrity under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

