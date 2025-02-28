USTM Chancellor's Legal Turmoil: Fraud Allegations Surface

The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya's Chancellor, Mahbabul Haque, is embroiled in a legal controversy. Arrested over allegations of enabling unfair exam practices, Haque was brought to Guwahati for police interrogation on Friday.

Haque's arrest extends beyond exams; he's linked to fraudulent claims regarding his OBC certificate. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized Haque as a 'big fraud' during a public appearance.

Adding to his woes, Haque is accused of contributing to Guwahati's flooding issues due to the university's location. His bail application awaits a court decision, keeping the archetype of academic integrity under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)