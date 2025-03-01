Left Menu

Mumbai University's Typographical Mishap: 'Mumabai' on Certificates

Mumbai University issued graduation certificates misspelling the city as 'Mumabai'. This printing error affects an unclear number of the 1.64 lakh graduates of 2023-24. The University of Mumbai is rectifying the mistake by issuing corrected certificates without any additional cost to students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-03-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 16:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai University has found itself at the center of controversy after issuing graduation certificates with a typographical error, incorrectly spelling the city name as 'Mumabai'.

The error was discovered among certificates distributed to the 1.64 lakh students who graduated in the academic year 2023-24, though the exact number affected remains unspecified.

A university official assured that the printing mistake is being addressed, promising to provide corrected certificates to the students without any additional charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

