Mumbai University's Typographical Mishap: 'Mumabai' on Certificates

Mumbai University has found itself at the center of controversy after issuing graduation certificates with a typographical error, incorrectly spelling the city name as 'Mumabai'.

The error was discovered among certificates distributed to the 1.64 lakh students who graduated in the academic year 2023-24, though the exact number affected remains unspecified.

A university official assured that the printing mistake is being addressed, promising to provide corrected certificates to the students without any additional charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)