Mumbai University's Typographical Mishap: 'Mumabai' on Certificates
Mumbai University issued graduation certificates misspelling the city as 'Mumabai'. This printing error affects an unclear number of the 1.64 lakh graduates of 2023-24. The University of Mumbai is rectifying the mistake by issuing corrected certificates without any additional cost to students.
Mumbai University has found itself at the center of controversy after issuing graduation certificates with a typographical error, incorrectly spelling the city name as 'Mumabai'.
The error was discovered among certificates distributed to the 1.64 lakh students who graduated in the academic year 2023-24, though the exact number affected remains unspecified.
A university official assured that the printing mistake is being addressed, promising to provide corrected certificates to the students without any additional charges.
