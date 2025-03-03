IIFT and APEC Forge New Academic Ties for Trade Excellence
The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade has partnered with Antwerp/Flanders Port Training Center to boost international trade education through faculty exchanges, joint research on port management and logistics, and specialized training programs. The collaboration aims to advance knowledge in digital trade and emerging business technologies.
The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) has entered a noteworthy agreement with the Antwerp/Flanders Port Training Center (APEC) to drive academic collaboration in international trade, logistics, and supply chain management.
The Indian Commerce Ministry highlighted that this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is set to bolster educational and trade training affiliations between India and Belgium through faculty and student exchanges focused on cross-cultural business learning.
This partnership encompasses joint research efforts targeting port management, global logistics, trade facilitation, and also includes specialized training programs, workshops, and industry interactions. Additionally, it aims to enhance knowledge sharing in pivotal areas such as e-governance, digital trade, and evolving business technologies.
