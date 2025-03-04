Linda McMahon Confirmed as Unconventional Education Secretary

In an unexpected appointment, former World Wrestling Entertainment CEO Linda McMahon has been confirmed as the new Secretary of Education by a narrow Senate vote of 51-45. Tasked with dismantling the department and reforming it simultaneously, McMahon's role is pivotal in aligning with President Trump's aggressive educational reforms.

McMahon, a billionaire businesswoman with limited traditional education experience, steps into the spotlight amid controversy. While supporters tout her executive skills as necessary for reform, critics question her qualifications and fear the impact of her proposed budget cuts on students nationwide.

Trump's administration has already enacted sweeping orders to eliminate diversity initiatives in schools, with a deadline for compliance set for February 28. Despite Trump's rhetoric, McMahon aims to make the Education Department more efficient, suggesting some functions could transfer to other government bodies, all while pledging to preserve vital funding programs for low-income students.

(With inputs from agencies.)